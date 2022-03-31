Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 14.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

