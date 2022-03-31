Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

