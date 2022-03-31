Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

