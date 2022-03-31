Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ATHM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 776,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,566. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

