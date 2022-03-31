AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.19.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.62. 17,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

