Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 689.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.50 ($9.03).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.83) to GBX 601 ($7.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.68) to GBX 860 ($11.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.76) to GBX 715 ($9.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 634.40 ($8.31). The stock had a trading volume of 942,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,271. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.84). The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 651.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.