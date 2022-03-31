AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

