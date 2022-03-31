Attila (ATT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Attila (ATT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Attila has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market cap of $4.77 million and $103,117.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106942 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

