Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.90

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 15386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.