Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.45

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.45 and traded as low as $53.73. Atlanticus shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 73,987 shares traded.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 41.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

