Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IONM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37. Assure has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

