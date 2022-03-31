Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ASMB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

