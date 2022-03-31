Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) COO Sells $10,342.08 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) COO Jason A. Okazaki sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $10,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASMB opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

