ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASGN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,269. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.