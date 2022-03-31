ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38. ASGN has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

