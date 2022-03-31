Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.