Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.93) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

