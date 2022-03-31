Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.