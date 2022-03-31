Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

AAWH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

