ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.62 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $114,601.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.07 or 0.07199280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.07 or 0.99789544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

