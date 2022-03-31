Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

