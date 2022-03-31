Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARBK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

ARBK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,686. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $6,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

