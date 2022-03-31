Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the ninth straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Robust crushing margins, persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, as well as contributions from its recent buyouts, have been growth drivers. Management remains optimistic about 2022 performance. It is on track to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs are deterrents. Higher input costs and elevated compensation-related expenses are likely to hurt results.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

