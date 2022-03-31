Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.39. Arcellx shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36). Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.