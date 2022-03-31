ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 71.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

