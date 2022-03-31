Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.47.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
