Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

