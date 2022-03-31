Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 46,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.