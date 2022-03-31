ARC Document Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,991% compared to the typical volume of 176 call options.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

