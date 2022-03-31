Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
