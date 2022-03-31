Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $3.85 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $17.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.32. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

