Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

