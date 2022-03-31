Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

