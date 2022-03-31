Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,399.89.

Antofagasta stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

