Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of AR opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

