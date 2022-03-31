AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

