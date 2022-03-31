Anchor Protocol Price Hits $2.61 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00005633 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $715.77 million and approximately $59.34 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,740,307 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

