Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $934.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.