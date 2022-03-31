AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

