Analyzing Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) and Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Catalyst Partners Acquisition.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Catalyst Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Catalyst Partners Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Catalyst Partners Acquisition's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 160.99% 9.84% 5.38% Catalyst Partners Acquisition N/A -64.88% 2.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and Catalyst Partners Acquisition's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million 6.46 $132.32 million $4.78 4.07 Catalyst Partners Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Partners Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Catalyst Partners Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

