Analyzing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ichor and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.91%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.95 $70.90 million $2.45 14.93 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 59.83 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.46% 19.12% 10.35% Ascent Solar Technologies -984.77% N/A -54.31%

Summary

Ichor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

