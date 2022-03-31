Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $116.40

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $207,124,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. 1,414,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

