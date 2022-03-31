Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $23.90

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 173,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

