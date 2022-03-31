Analysts Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target at $28.80

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,694. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

