Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $27.29

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth about $282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 179,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.81.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

