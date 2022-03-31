Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,984. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

