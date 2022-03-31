Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $97.09

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

COP opened at $101.10 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

