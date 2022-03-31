Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) PT at $10.83

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

