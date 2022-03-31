Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $120.88

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.