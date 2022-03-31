Analysts Set Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Target Price at $125.00

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aedifica from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aedifica stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

