Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.