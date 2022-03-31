Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.46 million to $37.90 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $153.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 153.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.